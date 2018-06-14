Marc-Andre ter Stegen urges Barcelona to add ideal signing this summer to solve key issue

It’s not often players are so open about their hopes for ideal transfers, but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has simply come out with his.

The Catalan giants secured a domestic double in Ernesto Valverde’s first season in charge, but as seen with their failure in the Champions League, reinforcements are arguably needed to ensure that they compete on various fronts next year.

Particularly with Andres Iniesta’s exit in mind as he bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona at the end of last season, strengthening in midfield with another creative playmaker could be a priority for the La Liga champions and Ter Stegen knows the man for the job it seems.

Thiago Alcantara left the Nou Camp in 2013 to join Bayern Munich as he was handed the opportunity of a prominent role under Pep Guardiola with the Bavarian giants. In his defence, it has proven to be very fruitful with plenty of silverware and that key role as suggested.

Should the 27-year-old choose to leave this summer though, Ter Stegen knows exactly where he should possibly move on to as he believes he could have a very positive impact at Barcelona moving forward.

“I would like to have Thiago at Barça. His playing style suits us. He is an interesting personality from our point of view,” he is quoted as saying by Bild.

“He’s very individual and special as a type of player. Surely he is a player who could open up other possibilities for us. If the news came at some point that this transfer works, it would be great for him and for us.”

Time will tell if the German shot-stopper gets his wish, but with the World Cup set to get underway this week, it remains to be seen if transfer activity continues in the background with Thiago featuring for Spain at the tournament and so he’ll likely be focused on the task in hand rather than his club future for now.