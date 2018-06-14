If Chelsea succeed in hiring Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, it could mean they are more able to lure Juventus defender Daniele Rugani to the club.

This is according to SportItalia, as translated by Football Italia, with Rugani supposedly having been a target for Sarri during his time as Napoli manager.

MORE: Chelsea eye £100m+ three-man transfer plan despite managerial uncertainty

The talented young Italy international has also been linked with Arsenal in recent times, with Transfermarketweb earlier this season claiming the Gunners wanted him as an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi.

Both sides could certainly do with strengthening at the back with a centre-back of Rugani’s quality, with the two London giants both finishing outside of the top four in 2017/18.

Since then Arsenal have been depleted at the back with Per Mertesacker retiring from playing, while the Independent report that Laurent Koscielny is expected to be out of action for around six months due to injury.

It remains to be seen if Rugani is still on the Gunners’ radar, or if they will settle instead for bringing in Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, with BBC Sport recently reporting that deal was close to going through.

You just get the feeling one more signing would do the trick for Arsenal at the back, but Sarri joining Chelsea may now prove decisive, and the Blues also need upgrades on under-performing players like Gary Cahill and David Luiz in that department.