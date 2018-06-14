Egypt coach Hector Cuper has provided an update to Mohamed Salah’s fitness ahead of Egypt vs Uruguay tomorrow and it was positive news.

Salah injured ligaments in his shoulder following a challenge by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final and he left the final in tears.

There were fears that the Liverpool star would suffer World Cup 2018 heartache and miss the tournament, however, he travelled with the squad and could even feature for his country against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay tomorrow.

Salah injury update

When Cuper was questioned about Salah’s involvement against Uruguay, he said he would certainly play some part in the game.

As per Sky Sports he said: “We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he will play – save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute.

“We are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch.”

Cuper added: “Nothing prevents him from competing for the title of the golden boot.”

The news will be welcomed by Egypt fans as Salah was in irresistible form last term for his club.

He netted 44 goals in all competitions which was incredible for someone playing in their first full season in the Premier League.

Salah also scored 11 times in Europe – before his final was cut short – and has found the back of the net for his country 33 times.