Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar has revealed that he isn’t worth the world record transfer fee PSG paid to acquire his services last summer.

Despite missing the last third of the season through injury, Neymar was crowned Ligue 1 Player of the Year after an impressive campaign in the league and the Champions League, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid – as per ESPN FC.

He is currently preparing for Brazil in the World Cup 2018 and it’s been stated by the Sun that Los Blancos are prepared to offer PSG a staggering £307M to take Neymar off their hands – which would eclipse record move last summer.

The Brazilian boasted great statistics for PSG last term, scoring 19 goals and contributing to 13 assists since his world record move from Barcelona last summer.

However, when asked about his fee, Neymar was humble and extraordinarily said he was worth less than the value.

Speaking to www.spox.com, as per Sky Sports he said: “I’m not proud of the transfer fee, nor of the fact I’m the most expensive player ever.

“That’s just money and nothing else. I cannot help it. Personally, I would have paid less for myself.

“I’m proud that I’ve achieved my childhood goal. That was, and is, most important to me.

“As a player, you always have to show who you are and assert yourself. Just referring to the transfer fee does not help you and says nothing about how good you really are.”

Brazil take on Switzerland on Sunday and will be looking to their talisman to inspire them once again.