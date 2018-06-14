Office Got iPlayer blocked? How To Get Round It & Watch The World Cup at Work

The World Cup may be the greatest tournament on the planet, but it’s useless if you’re stuck in the 9-5 with an office that has painful filtering. No social media, no games, and worse, no TV catch up services.

Russia 2018 for the most part isn’t awfully kind to the average worker, with a 1pm kick off and 4pm kick off on most days, leaving only the 7pm and weekends to kick back with a beer and watch the game.

For England, it has fallen rather kindly. But watching other games may well fall foul to office regulations.

France versus Peru and Brazil v Costa Rica will certainly be missed, with the former expected to be a real cracker of a tie.

Additionally, two Round of 16 fixtures will fall during a working day, which could potentially put Brazil and Germany against each other. One we certainly don’t want to miss!

Never fear though, there is a way round it. You can beat the system and not miss a minute of the FIFA World Cup this summer, and that’s in the form of a VPN.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network is incredibly handy for watching football, regardless of whether it be for the World Cup or a domestic fixture.

What it does is act as a camouflage, meaning you can get round any geoblocking, or in this case filters. They are essentially your own private network within a network.

This means your browsing won’t be hindered by blocks your boss has placed and you can watch FIFA World Cup games with no issues whatsoever. Except hiding your computer screen of course!

How Do I Get A VPN?

There are dozens of fantastic VPN packages out there all at a fairly small cost.

They’ll offer you speed, privacy and open up all websites to you. So you can even follow the game on social media if you really want to take your World Cup watching up a notch.

They’re easy to get hold of and a simple Google search will bombard you with many. It’s always best to check out a few reviews first, but be quick, the World Cup is only hours away!

You can get them for your mobile if you want to be a little more subtle with your viewing and stay connected to the office wi-fi.

So, what’re you waiting for? There really is no need you should miss out on the greatest show on earth.