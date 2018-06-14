Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has sent a message to Antoine Griezmann after his transfer announcement this evening.

The Atletico Madrid forward released a video about his future on Spanish television tonight and announced he’d be staying with his current club.

This is despite lengthy speculation linking the France international with Barcelona, with Don Balon claiming just earlier today that the club were 100% confident of landing the player.

However, it seems Barca will have to look elsewhere to sign a big-name attacker this summer, with Griezmann making the big decision to commit to Atletico Madrid.

Otra manera de ver la vida del futbolista y sus dudas para tomar la decisión más importante de su carrera. Gracias al equipo de @Kosmos_Studios y en especial a @AntoGriezmann por estas últimas semanas. Decidiste quedarte en el @Atleti y espero que te vaya genial esta temporada! — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) June 14, 2018

Y recordad una cosa. Habrá gente que lo criticará, porque todo lo nuevo puede generar rechazo. Pero la reflexión más importante que deja la #LaDecisión es que a veces, no todo lo que os venden es cierto. Buenas noches. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) June 14, 2018

Pique took the decision well, however, as he tweeted about the player’s short film after it appeared tonight through his production company.

The 31-year-old, currently at the World Cup with Spain, wished Griezmann the best of luck with Atletico next season and praised tonight’s video for showing another side to how footballers have to make big decisions on their careers and lives.

‘Another way to see the footballer’s life and his doubts to make the most important decision of his career,’ Pique tweeted.

‘Thanks to the team Kosmos Studios and especially Antoine Griezmann for these last few weeks. You decided to stay at Atletico Madrid and I hope you go great this season!’