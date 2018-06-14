The Premier League summer transfer window 2018 has kicked-off with some intriguing deals so far.

Liverpool have done some fantastic business already this summer with the imminent signings of Naby Keita and former Monaco midfielder Fabinho, as noted by BBC Sport, as they hope to mount a serious title challenge next season.

Their rivals Manchester Utd are also looking to make a statement of intent this summer with their two latest acquisitions, Fred and Diogo Dablot.

As per the BBC, Jose Mourinho’s men have reached an agreement to sign Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £47m.

An agreement has been confirmed on Man Utd’s official website too.

Meanwhile 19-year-old, Dalot, is one of Portugal’s brightest prospects and could be earmarked as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

Premier League club officials will have to be quicker this season because of the changes to the window this summer.

Because the window opened earlier, Premier League clubs will no longer be able to buy players after 5pm on Thursday, August 9 – meaning a shorter window compared to recent seasons.

We’ll keep updating this page throughout the summer as we get news of every confirmed Premier League transfer deal.

All Premier League done deals so far:

ARSENAL

In

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Juventus

Out

Per Mertesacker – Retired

Santi Cazorla – Villarreal

BOURNEMOUTH

In

None

Out

Sam Matthews – Bristol Rovers – Free

BRIGHTON

In

Leon Balogun – Mainz

Florin Andone – Deportivo La Coruna

Out

Uwe Huenemeier – SC Paderborn

Steve Sidwell

Jamie Murphy – Rangers

Bailey Vose – Colchester

Connor Goldson – Rangers

BURNLEY

In

None

Out

Scott Arfield – Rangers

Dean Marney

Josh Ginnelly – Walsall

CARDIFF

In

Josh Murphy – Norwich

Out

None

CHELSEA

In

None

Out

None

CRYSTAL PALACE

In

Vicente Guaita – Getafe

Out

Damien Delaney – Cork City

EVERTON

In

None

Out

Jose Baxter – Oldham

Conor Grant – Plymouth

Callum Dyson – Plymouth

FULHAM

In

None

Out

Ryan Fredericks – West Ham United

George Williams – Forest Green

Ramadan Sobhi

HUDDERSFIELD

In

Ben Hamer – Leicester

Terence Kongolo – Monaco

Out

Dean Whitehead

Rob Green

LEICESTER

In

Ricardo Pereira – Porto

Jonny Evans – West Brom

Out

Ben Hamer – Huddersfield

LIVERPOOL

In

Fabinho – Monaco

Naby Keita – RB Leipzig

Out

Ovie Ejaria – Rangers

MANCHESTER CITY

In

None

Out

Yaya Toure

Pablo Maffeo – Stuttgart

Will Patching – Notts County

MANCHESTER UNITED

In

Fred – Shakhtar – agreement reached according to club’s official website

Diogo Dalot – Porto

Out

Michael Carrick – Retired

Joe Riley – Bradford

NEWCASTLE

In

Martin Dubravka – Sparta Prague

Out

None

SOUTHAMPTON

In

None

Out

Olufela Olomola – Scunthorpe

Will Wood – Accrington

TOTTENHAM

In

None

Out

Keanan Bennetts – Borussia Monchengladbach

WATFORD

In

Ben Wilmot – Stevenage

Gerard Deulofeu – Watford

Out

None

WEST HAM

In

Ryan Fredericks – Fulham

Out

None

WOLVES

In

Benik Afobe – Bournemouth

Willy Boly – Porto

Raul Jiminez – Benfica

Out

Aaron Collins – Colchester

Benik Afobe – Stoke