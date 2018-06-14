The Premier League summer transfer window 2018 has kicked-off with some intriguing deals so far.
Liverpool have done some fantastic business already this summer with the imminent signings of Naby Keita and former Monaco midfielder Fabinho, as noted by BBC Sport, as they hope to mount a serious title challenge next season.
Their rivals Manchester Utd are also looking to make a statement of intent this summer with their two latest acquisitions, Fred and Diogo Dablot.
As per the BBC, Jose Mourinho’s men have reached an agreement to sign Brazil midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £47m.
An agreement has been confirmed on Man Utd’s official website too.
Meanwhile 19-year-old, Dalot, is one of Portugal’s brightest prospects and could be earmarked as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.
Premier League club officials will have to be quicker this season because of the changes to the window this summer.
Because the window opened earlier, Premier League clubs will no longer be able to buy players after 5pm on Thursday, August 9 – meaning a shorter window compared to recent seasons.
We’ll keep updating this page throughout the summer as we get news of every confirmed Premier League transfer deal.
All Premier League done deals so far:
ARSENAL
In
Stephan Lichtsteiner – Juventus
Out
Per Mertesacker – Retired
Santi Cazorla – Villarreal
BOURNEMOUTH
In
None
Out
Sam Matthews – Bristol Rovers – Free
BRIGHTON
In
Leon Balogun – Mainz
Florin Andone – Deportivo La Coruna
Out
Uwe Huenemeier – SC Paderborn
Steve Sidwell
Jamie Murphy – Rangers
Bailey Vose – Colchester
Connor Goldson – Rangers
BURNLEY
In
None
Out
Scott Arfield – Rangers
Dean Marney
Josh Ginnelly – Walsall
CARDIFF
In
Josh Murphy – Norwich
Out
None
CHELSEA
In
None
Out
None
CRYSTAL PALACE
In
Vicente Guaita – Getafe
Out
Damien Delaney – Cork City
EVERTON
In
None
Out
Jose Baxter – Oldham
Conor Grant – Plymouth
Callum Dyson – Plymouth
FULHAM
In
None
Out
Ryan Fredericks – West Ham United
George Williams – Forest Green
Ramadan Sobhi
HUDDERSFIELD
In
Ben Hamer – Leicester
Terence Kongolo – Monaco
Out
Dean Whitehead
Rob Green
LEICESTER
In
Ricardo Pereira – Porto
Jonny Evans – West Brom
Out
Ben Hamer – Huddersfield
LIVERPOOL
In
Fabinho – Monaco
Naby Keita – RB Leipzig
Out
Ovie Ejaria – Rangers
MANCHESTER CITY
In
None
Out
Yaya Toure
Pablo Maffeo – Stuttgart
Will Patching – Notts County
MANCHESTER UNITED
In
Fred – Shakhtar – agreement reached according to club’s official website
Diogo Dalot – Porto
Out
Michael Carrick – Retired
Joe Riley – Bradford
NEWCASTLE
In
Martin Dubravka – Sparta Prague
Out
None
SOUTHAMPTON
In
None
Out
Olufela Olomola – Scunthorpe
Will Wood – Accrington
TOTTENHAM
In
None
Out
Keanan Bennetts – Borussia Monchengladbach
WATFORD
In
Ben Wilmot – Stevenage
Gerard Deulofeu – Watford
Out
None
WEST HAM
In
Ryan Fredericks – Fulham
Out
None
WOLVES
In
Benik Afobe – Bournemouth
Willy Boly – Porto
Raul Jiminez – Benfica
Out
Aaron Collins – Colchester
Benik Afobe – Stoke
