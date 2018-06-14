Russia have scored the first goal of this summer’s World Cup as they get the tournament they’re hosting off to a dream start against Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Yuri Gazinsky headed home the opener, but it wasn’t without some controversy as it looked like there was a clear push in the build-up.

MORE: How will VAR be used in the World Cup 2018?

VAR is to be used at this summer’s World Cup, but clearly the officials didn’t feel the need to take a look at it here as Russia took advantage.

While this is hardly a stand-out fixture, excitement has been building about the World Cup starting today and here is this year’s first goal of the competition!