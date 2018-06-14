Russia have scored the first goal of this summer’s World Cup as they get the tournament they’re hosting off to a dream start against Saudi Arabia.
Midfielder Yuri Gazinsky headed home the opener, but it wasn’t without some controversy as it looked like there was a clear push in the build-up.
VAR is to be used at this summer’s World Cup, but clearly the officials didn’t feel the need to take a look at it here as Russia took advantage.
While this is hardly a stand-out fixture, excitement has been building about the World Cup starting today and here is this year’s first goal of the competition!
Golovin's pinpoint cross finds Gazinsky at the back post unmarked and he duly heads Russia in front pic.twitter.com/1R4VFVaJn0
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2018
