‘Season is finished in August’ – Arsenal fans react to fixtures announcement, hope offered vs Man City

Arsenal boss Unai Emery will have quite the introduction to the Premier League as he’ll face Man City and Chelsea in his first two games in charge.

The Spanish tactician was announced as Arsene Wenger’s successor last month, and he’ll be desperately hoping for a positive start to get the fans on side and backing the team towards a successful campaign.

SEE MORE: Full 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures as Unai Emery is handed brutal start to life in Premier League, Man City first visitors

However, he couldn’t have been handed a more difficult opening game as reigning champions Man City will visit the Emirates on the weekend of August 11/12, and the reaction hasn’t been particularly positive to the news from the Arsenal faithful.

Many have bemoaned their bad luck as ideally, Emery would have received a less strenuous start to life in north London in order to settle in and get some morale-boosting wins under his belt to get started.

Instead, he’ll face a side that won the title with a 19-point gap last season, which is quickly followed by his first taste of a London derby away at Stamford Bridge.

For the most part, there wasn’t much positivity floating around on Arsenal Twitter, but a few did make a very good point in that a large number of Man City players are at the World Cup this summer. In turn, perhaps as they return late and are potentially missing for the opening weekend, it could give Arsenal a great chance to produce an upset and give Emery a major boost to kick things off.

Time will tell if that plays out, but ultimately, the primary focus for now has to be on strengthening the squad this summer and preparing them for a tough season with a solid pre-season.

So our season is finished in August then — Oliver Marshall (@Ollymarshall_23) June 14, 2018

thoughts with Emery! — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) June 14, 2018

Season over even before it started ? — Andy (@17afctweet) June 14, 2018

What kind of season beginning is this? — MADNESS (@chainz_svage) June 14, 2018

@neeson1306 the first two games against Man City & Chelsea! ????? — John (@neeson_1) June 14, 2018

Those fixtures are rigged for us to be fucked… — Aditya Singh (@AdityaS97231144) June 14, 2018

We’ll probably have 0 points in August. — MatPal (@PallecPaluch) June 14, 2018

Ideal fixture loads of man city players out due to not being ready after world cup — Eddie (@eddiedavis2707) June 14, 2018

With most of Arsenal key players resting this summer i feel sorry for the likes of City….. I predict a good start first 15 games unbeaten under Emery — kenyan Gooner (@EvansNyukuri1) June 14, 2018

Am sure most of Mancity player r in the WC , whilst ours is fresh from not playing. I say good chance to give them a shocker — Homer Soibam (@Arsenal_Homer) June 14, 2018

The Stadium Will Be Buzzin!! ?For Emerys First Game Against The Champions ! Bare in mind they have atleast 15 players out at the WC! Our players will be eager to impress our new manager !! WE CAN DO THIS ?Bmt we can — JA?? (@EmerysEmpire) June 14, 2018