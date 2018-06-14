Tottenham Hotspur will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle.

The 2018-19 Tottenham fixtures were released on Thursday morning when the Premier League lifted their embargo.

SEE MORE: Full 2018-19 Arsenal fixtures as Unai Emery is handed brutal start to life in Premier League, Man City first visitors

There had been plenty of talk suggesting that Spurs may play their first few games away from home to give themselves extra time to ensure their new stadium is fully ready to host top-flight football. However, the Premier League have provisionally scheduled Spurs to play their first home game in matchweek two against Fulham, who therefore look likely to be the first visitors to the New White Hart Lane.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Spurs were set to play their first home game at Wembley though, in which case Liverpool – pencilled in as the visitors for Tottenham’s second home game – could be the opposition when the new stadium finally opens for business.

Tottenham’s two big derbies against Arsenal are scheduled for early December and early March.

Spurs will go into the new campaign expecting to finish above their local rivals for a third consecutive year.

They have lost just one of their last eight Premier League north London derbies, winning three and drawing four.

Fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Tottenham fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)

11/08/2018 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur 18/08/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 25/08/2018 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur 01/09/2018 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur 15/09/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 22/09/2018 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur 29/09/2018 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur 06/10/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City 20/10/2018 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 27/10/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 03/11/2018 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur 10/11/2018 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 24/11/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 01/12/2018 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 05/12/2018 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 08/12/2018 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur 15/12/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley 22/12/2018 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur 26/12/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth 29/12/2018 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton 01/01/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur 12/01/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 19/01/2019 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur 30/01/2019 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford 02/02/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 09/02/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City 23/02/2019 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 27/02/2019 19:45 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur 02/03/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 09/03/2019 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 16/03/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 30/03/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur 06/04/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 13/04/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town 20/04/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 27/04/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United 04/05/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 12/05/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton