Tottenham fixtures 2018-19 in full with New White Hart Lane to host Liverpool or Fulham first up before Arsenal clashes in December and March

Tottenham Hotspur will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle.

The 2018-19 Tottenham fixtures were released on Thursday morning when the Premier League lifted their embargo.

There had been plenty of talk suggesting that Spurs may play their first few games away from home to give themselves extra time to ensure their new stadium is fully ready to host top-flight football. However, the Premier League have provisionally scheduled Spurs to play their first home game in matchweek two against Fulham, who therefore look likely to be the first visitors to the New White Hart Lane.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Spurs were set to play their first home game at Wembley though, in which case Liverpool – pencilled in as the visitors for Tottenham’s second home game – could be the opposition when the new stadium finally opens for business.

Tottenham’s two big derbies against Arsenal are scheduled for early December and early March.

Spurs will go into the new campaign expecting to finish above their local rivals for a third consecutive year.

They have lost just one of their last eight Premier League north London derbies, winning three and drawing four.

Fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Tottenham fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)

11/08/2018	15:00	Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
18/08/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
25/08/2018	15:00	Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
01/09/2018	15:00	Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
15/09/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
22/09/2018	15:00	Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
29/09/2018	15:00	Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur
06/10/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City
20/10/2018	15:00	West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
27/10/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
03/11/2018	15:00	Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
10/11/2018	15:00	Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
24/11/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
01/12/2018	15:00	Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
05/12/2018	20:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
08/12/2018	15:00	Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
15/12/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
22/12/2018	15:00	Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
26/12/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/12/2018	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
01/01/2019	15:00	Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur
12/01/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
19/01/2019	15:00	Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
30/01/2019	20:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
02/02/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/02/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
23/02/2019	15:00	Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
27/02/2019	19:45	Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
02/03/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
09/03/2019	15:00	Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
16/03/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
30/03/2019	15:00	Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/04/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
13/04/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town
20/04/2019	15:00	Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
27/04/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
04/05/2019	15:00	A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
12/05/2019	15:00	Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

