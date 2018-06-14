Russian winger Denis Cheryshev has got this summer’s World Cup hosts off to a dream start with a neat goal to make it 2-0 in their opening game against Saudi Arabia.

The Villarreal star took advantage of some shockingly poor Saudi defending, but still kept his cool to finish with aplomb after weaving his way through.

Russia will not be among the favourites for this year’s competition but the excitement among their fans will be at fever pitch level now after this fine start.

This second goal came just before half time as Russia look sure to kick things off with a win this afternoon…