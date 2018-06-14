Video: Denis Cheryshev scores absolute beauty in Russia late show vs Saudi Arabia

Posted by
Video: Denis Cheryshev scores absolute beauty in Russia late show vs Saudi Arabia

Denis Cheryshev has scored his second of the night and Russia found time for another goal late on as they thumped Saudi Arabia 5-0 this evening.

While much of today’s result has been down to poor defending from Saudi Arabia, Cheryshev’s strike below is simply a piece of beautiful individual skill and finesse.

MORE: Video: Denis Cheryshev shows great feet to make it Russia 2-0 Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

It was a stunning late show from Russia as Aleksandr Golovin also netted a delightful free-kick to make it 5-0 in the dying moments.

This may not have been a classic World Cup encounter between two top sides, but Russia played some decent stuff and it’s a huge morale-boosting win for them as they make the ideal start to their campaign on home soil.

MORE: Video: Russia go 3-0 up vs Saudi Arabia as Artem Dzyuba scores just two minutes after coming on

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top