Denis Cheryshev has scored his second of the night and Russia found time for another goal late on as they thumped Saudi Arabia 5-0 this evening.

While much of today’s result has been down to poor defending from Saudi Arabia, Cheryshev’s strike below is simply a piece of beautiful individual skill and finesse.

GOAL! Cheryshev bends the ball with the outside of his left boot from 25 yards pic.twitter.com/EGP12ApXA4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2018

It was a stunning late show from Russia as Aleksandr Golovin also netted a delightful free-kick to make it 5-0 in the dying moments.

GOAL! Golovin curls the free-kick up and over the Saudi Arabia wall and it settles in the bottom corner pic.twitter.com/VhncJcKbmj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2018

This may not have been a classic World Cup encounter between two top sides, but Russia played some decent stuff and it’s a huge morale-boosting win for them as they make the ideal start to their campaign on home soil.

