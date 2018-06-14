Many would argue that Antoine Griezmann has teased us long enough over a decision on his future, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both keen on an answer too.

As noted by ESPN, either a prolonged stay at Atleti or a €100m move to the Catalan giants seem to be the two options on the table for the French international, with both possibilities being touted for a number of months.

On the eve of the World Cup, with France set to play their first game against Australia on Saturday, he has continued to make us wait this week after refusing to announce his decision in a press conference, but reports claim that we might not have to wait too much longer.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Griezmann will make an announcement on his future on Thursday, and he will do so in rather cheesy and dramatic fashion by releasing a video which will reveal what he has decided.

Further, it’s claimed that he has recorded one version suggesting that he is staying and another that he is leaving, perhaps to avoid any spoilers and keep everyone guessing in the event that something was leaked.

It really does seem completely unnecessary to drag this out so much, and surely the French FA and Didier Deschamps aren’t particularly impressed with it as they’ll want Griezmann and the squad to be fully focused on the World Cup.

Nevertheless, in a world where unique and talked-about transfer announcements are big news, Griezmann is evidently looking to milk this as much as possible before finally putting an end to the speculation.