Video: Manchester United star shows off impressive abs after getting ripped on international duty

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has shown something of a transformation on international duty with England this summer.

The Red Devils ace is currently with the Three Lions at the World Cup after a fine season at club level and he’s looking in seriously good shape.

MORE: Manchester United transfer target gives indication over where he wants to go next

Not normally a player associated with Cristiano Ronaldo-like abs, Lingard does seem to have got remarkably ripped whilst training with England.

In the video below Lingard can be seen calling for a 99 physicality rating on FIFA, with Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck clearly not too impressed…