It’s finally here. After many months of gruelling qualifiers, players will be able to fulfill their ultimate dream of representing their country at this summer’s World Cup 2018.

This summer’s football gala will boast an incredible host of names – some of which will be hoping to join a famous list of players to win the World Cup Golden Boot award.

The likes of Harry Kane, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann are among a list of world-class talent partaking this year and they will be looking to take their club form onto the most famous tournament in the world.

James Rodriguez is the current holder from 2014 after scoring six goals and was a surprise winner in the last tournament.

Could there be another surprise this time around with Timo Werner, Kylian Mbappe and Gabriel Jesus all looking to make an impact?

Gerd Muller, Gary Lineker, Eusebio and the Brazilian Ronaldo have all won the World Cup Golden Boot award but who will join them this year?

The bookies have had their say on who they think will win the personal award.

World Cup Golden Boot odds

Neymar – 8/1

Messi – 11/1

Griezmann – 12/1

Werner – 14/1

Jesus – 16/1

Kane – 16/1

Lukaku – 16/1

Ronaldo – 16/1

Cavani – 20/1

Suarez – 25/1

Costa – 25/1

Mbappe – 25/1

Aguero – 25/1

Lewandowski – 33/1