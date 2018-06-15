Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has announced he’s signed a new contract with the club via a video on the Gunners’ official Twitter account.

The Switzerland international hasn’t exactly had the best of times in his two years at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s set to remain a key member of the team.

Xhaka shone at his former club Borussia Monchengladbach and may well blossom into a better player under new manager Unai Emery.

Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract with the club. 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/jx9J4xov9o — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) June 15, 2018

Still, Arsenal are also being linked by the Evening Standard, among others, with a move for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, so it may be that Xhaka will no longer be an automatic starter.

Fans will be intrigued to see how the new-look Arsenal shape up next season and whether previous under-performers like Xhaka can raise their games in the new regime.