Barcelona eye three Griezmann alternatives: €330m+ trio linked with Catalan giants

Barcelona saw long-time transfer target Antoine Griezmann snub a move to the Nou Camp on Thursday night, and so their attention is reportedly being switched elsewhere.

As per Sky Sports, the French international released a video to reveal his intention to remain at Atletico Madrid, despite being linked with a move to join the Catalan giants for months.

On one hand, adding a player of his quality would have been a coup for Barcelona, but given that Ernesto Valverde already has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele at his disposal, it’s questionable as to how he would have fit them all in and kept them happy.

While that would seemingly mean one potential headache is over, Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, suggest that it could merely mean that Barcelona switch their focus to alternative options with Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Christian Eriksen touted as a possible ‘Plan B’.

Further, the Liverpool winger is given a valuation of €150m, while it’s suggested that the Paris Saint-Germain forward could command a fee of €180m. That’s not even including Eriksen’s price-tag, albeit it’s likely to be less than the two reported.

Time will tell what Barcelona opt to do this summer after missing out on Griezmann, but after winning the La Liga title last season with a 14-point gap, losing just once and possessing the most potent attack in the league after scoring 99 goals in 38 games, it’s questionable as to whether they even need to splash out big money on a new forward.

After Andres Iniesta’s emotional farewell at the end of last season, replacing the Spaniard in the side could arguably be the priority, and that would perhaps make a strong case for Eriksen to be the top alternative to add that creative playmaker option for Valverde behind a front three of Messi, Suarez and Coutinho or Dembele.