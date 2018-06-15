Barcelona plot PSG raid: Four stars on radar, €60m FFP demands could force sale

Paris Saint-Germain still have work to do to meet Financial Fair Play criteria, and that has reportedly alerted Barcelona over a possible transfer raid.

As noted by the Financial Times, the Ligue 1 champions need to raise €60m through player sales before June 30 to avoid being hit with further sanctions, and so it remains to be seen who is chosen to be sacrificed.

Naturally, with Thomas Tuchel coming in ahead of his first season in charge, the PSG hierarchy will be desperate to keep fundamental pieces in place, and so that could lead to bit-part players being prioritised in terms of getting off the books.

According to Sport though, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti are the four names being paired with a move to Barcelona, with some evidently making more sense than others.

Verratti has long been the midfield hub for the French outfit, providing creativity and tenacity in his deep-lying midfield role which has led to plenty of success with the Parisian side.

Further, Cavani scored 40 goals in 48 appearances last season, and so surely losing their prolific marksman isn’t a preferred option.

That leaves Di Maria and Rabiot, although the former did make 45 appearances last year, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists which would suggest that he still has a key role to play.

Time will reveal if Barcelona do indeed take advantage of PSG’s financial situation, but given Ernesto Valverde already boasts attacking options in Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, perhaps a midfield reinforcement would make most sense for the Catalan giants this summer.

Especially with the loss of club icon Andres Iniesta in mind after his emotional farewell at the end of last season, they would arguably be well advised to focus on filling that void as best as possible.