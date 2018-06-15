Barcelona will be looking to build on a successful season last year, and reports claim that could lead them to swoop for a Man City star to fill a key void this summer.

The Catalan giants landed a domestic double in Ernesto Valverde’s first year in charge, but their failure in the Champions League was a red mark against their campaign.

Further, after club icon Andres Iniesta bid an emotional farewell to the Nou Camp at the end of last season, it leaves a hole in their midfield options next year which perhaps needs to be filled.

As noted by Sky Sports, after long-time target Antoine Griezmann snubbed a move in favour of staying at Atletico Madrid, the La Liga champions may well have to switch their focus elsewhere now anyway.

According to The Sun, that has taken them to Man City midfield ace Ilkay Gundogan, who is said to potentially command a fee of over £50m, while it’s suggested that the German international would be keen on a move to join Barcelona despite enjoying a successful year in Manchester last year.

That’s a lot of money particularly when considering that he has been prone to injuries, but after making 49 appearances in all competitions last season, he could be a very sensible and reliable addition to the squad.

Further, he possesses the technical quality and creativity to fit into the Barcelona system and style of play perfectly, and so from a football perspective, it would seem like a very logical choice to bolster the group.

Nevertheless, time will tell if City are even willing to let him leave and if Barcelona are open to satisfying the touted demands for the 27-year-old.