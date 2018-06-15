‘Cancel his contract!’ – Man Utd fans urge Jose Mourinho to cancel David de Gea’s new contract

Portugal and Spain are currently battling in the World Cup 2018 Group B encounter and it has been a thrilling encounter thus far with Spain leading 3-2.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot with an emphatic penalty – before Diego Costa equalised with a brilliant individual effort.

READ MORE: Real Madrid record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with stunning new record in Portugal vs Spain

Ronaldo then got on the scoresheet again to give his country a 2-1 lead, however, he has Manchester Utd ‘keeper David de Gea to thank him for it.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has cemented himself as one of the best in the world but made an uncharacteristic error to allow a fairly tame shot to slip through his fingers.

De Gea has been in superb form for the Red Devils this season and was awarded the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the first time in his career after keeping a clean sheet against West Ham in the Red Devils’ penultimate game to record 18 clean sheets – beating his previous best of 15.

However, it isn’t the first time the United shot-stopper has made a mistake for his country and in the build-up to the finals he allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to tap after parrying new Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner’s effort weakly during a friendly against Switzerland.

This has led to some Man Utd fans extraordinarily calling for the club to cancel David de Gea’s new contract which lasts for five years and will end reported interest from Real Madrid, according to the Manchester Evening News.

De Gea disgracing us on the international stage again what else is new. Cancel his contract — ?? (@kylomartial) June 15, 2018

Is there still time to cancel that De Gea contract renewal? #PORESP — Duncan Drasdo (@Drasdo) June 15, 2018

Cancel that new contract for De Gea — Aohara (@aohara42) June 15, 2018

OMG ? de gea what have you done best keeper in the world making mistake like that cancel that contract sign oblak immediately ??? #PORSPA #Worldcup2018Russia — JOHN jOSEPH McCORMACK ? (@mccormack1987) June 15, 2018

@ManUtd Cancel that De Gea contract — Mack?? (@MackTheG0at) June 15, 2018