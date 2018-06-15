Chelsea face a battle to keep star midfielder N’Golo Kante after Paris Saint-Germain were given the all clear given by UEFA relating to financial fair Play regulations.

According to The Mirror the Champions League giants and current Ligue 1 champions want to bring back the combative midfielder back to France in a huge £90m deal.

He is currently preparing for France in the World Cup 2018 as they face Australia in their opening game tomorrow.

Kante rose to prominence with Leicester, winning the Premier League, and then moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 when the Blues activated his release clause for around £32m as per The Mirror.

Should he move to the French capital, it would represent a huge blow to the west London outfit as the French defensive midfielder was outstanding for the Blues and his performances helped them win the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s first season in English football.

He became the first outfield player to win back-to-back Premier League titles for two different clubs and he went on to be named Player of the Year by both the PFA and FWA after his first season for the west London outfit.

This season Chelsea missed out on a top four spot but they still ended the campaign with silverware by defeating Manchester Utd in the FA Cup final with Kante playing a key role.

Interestingly, compariot Kylian Mbappe said last month that he would relish to join him in the French capital, Mbappe told beIN Sports, as reported per the Evening Standard:

“Kante, according to our needs and also the quality of the player.

“I think he’s a player that would suit our team perfectly. He is French, bring back a Frenchman for the attractiveness of our Championship, it would be good.

“I think all the French like N’Golo Kante, and it would be a pleasure to have him in our league.”