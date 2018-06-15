Cristiano Ronaldo has scored again for Portugal in their game against Spain, but his second of the night owes much to David de Gea.

The Manchester United goalkeeper, widely regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, made an uncharacteristic error to allow a fairly tame shot to slip through his fingers.

This is truly bizarre to watch as De Gea is normally pulling off incredible saves that few others could even dream of.

Here, however, he’s arguably done worse than Liverpool’s Loris Karius on that second Gareth Bale goal in the Champions League final – at least there was a fair bit of power on that one!

It’s Portugal 2-1 Spain at half time after a thoroughly entertaining first half…