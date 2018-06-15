Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to mock David de Gea over his beard after scoring the opening goal against him in the Portugal vs Spain match this evening.

The two European giants played out an absolute thriller in the World Cup as Ronaldo hit a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo seals Portugal hat-trick with phenomenal free-kick

De Gea was seen approaching the Real Madrid front-man before he took his penalty for the first goal, and some fans spotted this unusual Ronaldo celebration afterwards.

While it isn’t completely clear what the Portuguese attacker was getting at, many fans on Twitter seemed confident he was making fun of De Gea’s beard after his failed attempt to goad him before the goal.

Ronaldo’s competitive nature is what makes him one of the best players of all time and he rose to the occasion again tonight.

That’s a lesson learned for De Gea then, but will the pair be club team-mates in the near future?

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked by AS with a possible swoop for Ronaldo as he’s reportedly unsettled at Real Madrid.

Don Balon have also reported that it is the Red Devils who look in the strongest position to sign him, so fans will hope the two can put this possible spat behind them if the deal works out.

Superb match this has been so far. Initially I thought Ronaldo's chin rub celebration was to mock Messi the GOAT. But then realized its him taking the piss out of De gea's beard ??? Whattay guy..? — SAMPATH? (@trueindiangrit) June 15, 2018

Well, after 2 goals… it looks like Ronaldo really wants to shave off de Gea's beard~ ? pic.twitter.com/nuUK58eTKS — A R I A (@aria_dsa) June 15, 2018

Was Ronaldo’s celebration mugging off de Gea’s beard?? — Paul Michael Maguire (@PMJMaguire) June 15, 2018

#PORESP #Ronaldo doing the De Gea wispy beard goal celebration.

Priceless ? — Lord William Snootsworth (@Snootsworth) June 15, 2018

absolute par on De Gea's shit beard from Ronaldo with his celebration there — nath (@nath___________) June 15, 2018