Cristiano Ronaldo has a long list of stunning records for Real Madrid and he’s also made a piece of history at international level this evening.

After scoring for Portugal against Spain in the first half of today’s World Cup clash, the 33-year-old has become the first player ever to score at eight consecutive international tournaments.

This is quite stunning from Ronaldo as he firmly establishes himself as one of the all-time greats in footballing history.

The former Manchester United man first appeared at a tournament for Portugal at Euro 2004, helping his team to the final, though they were the victims of a big upset against Greece.

Ronaldo has continued to shine at World Cups in 2006, 2010, 2014 and this year, and at European Championships in 2008, 2012 and as winners with Portugal two years ago at Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also now the first player to score in eight consecutive major international tournaments: Euro 2004 ?

2006 World Cup ?

Euro 2008 ?

2010 World Cup ?

Euro 2012 ?

2014 World Cup ?

Euro 2016 ?

2018 World Cup ?

Diego Costa has since equalised for Spain this evening, but with Ronaldo in their side Portugal always have a decent chance.

The Real Madrid forward is also his club’s all-time leading goal-scorer, and the only player ever to win the Champions League five times in his career, among a number of other phenomenal achievements.