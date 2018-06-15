Egypt face Uruguay in the World Cup on Friday, with Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny featuring for the Pharaohs as they look to start in positive fashion.

Naturally, as part of the Gunners contingent featuring at the tournament, the club’s official Twitter account is keeping on top of their progress and delivered an innocent update on their midfielder.

SEE MORE: Arsenal see €20m bid for Chelsea ace rejected as Unai Emery looks to address key flaw

However, that was taken by Arsenal fans and flipped completely, as they excitedly wait for updates on transfer target Lucas Torreira.

As reported by The Express, the Sampdoria ace has been tipped to complete a £26m move to the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal’s medical team even reportedly in Russia to carry out the required tests before a transfer can be given the green light.

Evidently, the Arsenal faithful are confident that the 22-year-old is Emirates bound, as they all responded with the same comment to the Elneny team news tweet by insisting that the club keep tabs on Torreira’s situation too.

They will have to wait to see their potential new signing in action though as he starts on the bench for Uruguay, but they seem more focused on getting the transfer secured and having him part of the contingent in Russia this summer.

Time will tell if he does feature as part of the World Cup coverage on Arsenal’s twitter account moving forward, but for now, it’s just Elneny for these fans.

Torreira doesnt start , announce that too admin — ? (@boxtob0x) June 15, 2018

I need a picture of him welcoming Torreira after the match — WeAreÖzil (@WeAreOzil) June 15, 2018

While @LTorreira34 is on the bench — GoonerChris1886 (@GoonerChris1886) June 15, 2018

What about Torreira? — Will????????? (@ConvertedWinger) June 15, 2018

And Torreira? — Gonça Gooner (@GoonerGonca) June 15, 2018

What about Torreira? — Amr Gamal (@Amr_Taherr) June 15, 2018

Nothing said about Torreira ? Disgusting agenda — G’ (@Guillaume_LF) June 15, 2018

Announce Torreira during half time — Raf (@Girouddinho) June 15, 2018