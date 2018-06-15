Good news for Man Utd: Euro giants eye replacement for £52m-rated target

Juventus are reportedly making contingency plans in the event that one of their key stars seals a move to join Man Utd this summer.

The Turin giants secured their seventh consecutive Serie A title last season as they continue to dominate domestically. However, they haven’t been able to replicate that success in Europe which will be a frustration for boss Massimiliano Allegri.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez wants to deliver £75m Manchester United transfer target to new manager Julen Lopetegui

Whether this potential signing would help strengthen the squad is debatable, but as per The Sun, it’s claimed that they could swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt in a £25m deal if Alex Sandro, a long-time Man Utd target, leaves the club this summer.

It’s added that the Brazilian ace is valued at £52m by Juventus, and so it remains to be seen if Man Utd are willing to meet such demands ahead of next season.

From a United perspective, it is an area that they need to strengthen as despite the signing of Diogo Dalot, as per the club’s official site, who offers versatility to play on either side of the backline, a first-choice left-back is arguably still needed with Ashley Young continuing to feature in an unnatural position to him.

Sandro would be an ideal solution given his experience, winning pedigree and quality displayed at the highest level, but that is a significant price-tag and so time will tell if Man Utd opt to move forward with their interest.

Nevertheless, it could be interpreted as a boost for their hopes of signing him if Juve are indeed looking for a potential replacement, and while Van Aanholt has impressed at Selhurst Park, it would be a significant step up for him if he were to become the first-choice left-back at Juventus next season.

It could all hinge on Alex Sandro sealing a move to Old Trafford first though.