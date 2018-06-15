‘He’s officially finished’ – Fans destroy Uruguay superstar after shocking display vs Egypt, controversial clash

Posted by
‘He’s officially finished’ – Fans destroy Uruguay superstar after shocking display vs Egypt, controversial clash

From his horror miss in the first half to his general sluggishness in front of goal, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez didn’t enjoy a positive World Cup opener.

Fortunately for the Barcelona superstar, Jose Gimenez was on hand to score a late winner for Oscar Tabarez’s side as they picked up all three points in their Group A opener against Egypt.

SEE MORE: Video: Luis Suarez with bizarre close-range miss for Uruguay that confuses commentators

Whether or not they deserved the win is up for debate as they didn’t particularly impress in the first half in particular, but perhaps on the balance of play, they did enough to warrant their victory.

However, that won’t excuse Suarez for his poor performance, and much more will be expected of the veteran moving forward in the tournament, especially if Uruguay get beyond the group stage.

As seen in the tweets below, his display didn’t impress those watching, as he spurned a few great chances to get himself on the scoresheet while constantly looking like a frustrated figure off the ball when struggling to get into the game.

To add further heated discussion over his evening, he engaged in a clash with Ahmed Hegazi late on which earned the Egypt defender a yellow card, but there’s no confusion over who was heavily criticised after the game.

With minimal contact and a huge helping of play-acting, perhaps Suarez will feel as though it was job done…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top