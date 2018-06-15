Video: Jose Gimenez wins it for Uruguay against Egypt with towering header

Uruguay have won it late on against Egypt in the opening game of their World Cup campaign with a towering Jose Gimenez header.

The Atletico Madrid defender has had a solid game at the back for Uruguay, who have not been at their best today as their big names up front, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, have largely been disappointing.

Luckily for the South American giants, they have two centre-backs with a habit of scoring important goals from defence in David Godin and today’s match-winner Gimenez.

Watch the clips below as Gimenez gave Uruguay an opening day three points in what promises to be an intriguing and tight group.