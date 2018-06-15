Video: Luis Suarez hits new low with ridiculous dive in Uruguay win over Egypt

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez had a bad game against Egypt, and this frankly absurd dive late on was perhaps his most memorable moment, which says a lot.

The Barcelona front-man is known for being a controversial character, having made headlines for all the wrong reasons at his last two World Cups.

In 2010, Suarez hand-balled on the line to prevent a certain Ghana goal, and four years later he notably bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

This year, there’s this, and it’s only the first game. Never change, Luis…