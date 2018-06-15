Jose Mourinho tells Manchester United to beat Barcelona to transfer of €80m star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly requested the signing of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar as he continues to pursue the transfer of a new centre-back.

According to the Independent, Mourinho has been impressed by Skriniar’s solid performances and sees him as a possible alternative to Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, though they also link him as a target for Barcelona.

The Slovakia international may not be the biggest name, but he’s certainly become a valuable player to Inter, who are commanding as much as €80million for his signature, according to the Independent.

It remains to be seen if this will prove too much for United, whom the Independent also link with an ongoing interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, though he looks a tad expensive at £74m.

United may want to pay up for Skriniar soon though if they are to fix that problem area of defence, with another season of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as first choice in that area surely unthinkable.

L’Equipe have also linked United with Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, but that option could also disappear soon too as Don Balon claim Barcelona are confident of completing a deal.