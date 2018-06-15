£100m Manchester United target reveals FINAL transfer decision after major development

Gareth Bale has reportedly told friends he plans to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid this summer despite transfer links with Manchester United.

The Wales international has been repeatedly linked with the Red Devils for months now, particularly after he spoke about considering his future after the Champions League final.

United could do with the £100million-rated Bale in their attack but seem set to miss out as Zinedine Zidane’s departure as Madrid boss has changed the player’s mind.

With Julen Lopetegui coming in to replace Zidane, Bale clearly now feels it is worth sticking around and fighting for his place at the Bernabeu, according to the Daily Star.

This looks a big boost for Real president Florentino Perez, who is a known fan of the 28-year-old after breaking the world transfer record when he signed him from Tottenham in 2013.

Still, Bale had fallen down the pecking order last season and was ready to consider leaving, but Lopetegui’s arrival looks to have resulted in a major U-turn.