Deal agreed: Star snubs Real Madrid transfer for five-year Manchester United contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly agreed a new five-year contract with the club despite transfer interest from Real Madrid.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who state the Spain international has committed his long-term future to the Red Devils.

MORE: Manchester United star ready to make major sacrifice to seal transfer to Champions League giants

One of the finest goalkeepers on the planet at the moment, De Gea staying at United would be an enormous boost for Jose Mourinho after a difficult season.

Currently away with the Spanish national side for the World Cup, De Gea has just had yet another tremendous individual season for United, with some memorable saves keeping them in games and arguably playing a key role in them finishing as high as they did in the Premier League.

Despite never really challenging Manchester City strongly, United did manage to finish 2nd in the table and will need De Gea around if they are to have any hope of closing that gap.

The MEN explain how the 27-year-old came close to a move to Madrid in 2015 and that interest from Los Blancos has seemingly not died down since then.

This follows Don Balon‘s recent claim that Real were in for him but that United were unwilling to negotiate his sale.

United fans will be delighted once this is made official, though Madrid will have to look elsewhere if they are interested in signing a new ‘keeper.

That man could be Roma shot-stopper Alisson, according to Mundo Deportivo, while Don Balon have claimed Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois would be keen on such a move.