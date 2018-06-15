Julen Lopetegui urges Florentino Perez to trigger Manchester United transfer target’s release clause

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly urged his president Florentino Perez to pay the £35million release clause of Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

This is according to Don Balon, who state the young defender is one of the top targets for the new boss, who has just come in to replace Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu this summer.

Odriozola has shone in La Liga and looks like he could have a big future at a top club, with United also linked with a move for him in recent times.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed United had launched a bid to hijack Odriozola’s move to Real Madrid, though it remains to be seen if they have a genuine shot of winning this particular transfer battle.

The Red Devils have already signed Diogo Dalot in that position this summer so may not desperately need the Spain international as well.

Then again, he’d be a fine long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia and it seems clear Lopetegui rates him highly as he reportedly tells Perez to pay his buy-out clause to complete a deal.

This looks like bad news for Dani Carvajal, who could be somewhat harshly replaced at Real despite a number of years as a solid performer for them at right-back.