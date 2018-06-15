Manchester United star ready to make major sacrifice to seal transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to make the sacrifice of taking a pay cut in order to seal a transfer to Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who state the France international is eager for an escape from Old Trafford and clearly very keen on the prospect of representing Barcelona.

This certainly illustrates just how tough life has been for Pogba at United in the season just gone, with the 25-year-old often cutting a somewhat frustrated figure.

Despite a strong start, Pogba generally struggled to get going in a Red Devils shirt, looking a shadow of the exciting and powerful midfield player we saw at Juventus.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem the ideal manager to get the best out of him, and even dropped him for some important matches early on in 2018.

This could now see United lose their record signing, as he was reported to be in 2016 by BBC Sport, with Don Balon suggesting he could be on Barcelona’s radar.

The Spanish outlet say Pogba could be brought in in midfield, allowing Philippe Coutinho to operate further forward as an alternative to signing Antoine Griezmann.

If the Catalan giants can make United an offer they’d accept for Pogba, it seems convincing the player himself won’t be too much of a problem.