Mohamed Salah injury news: Egypt talisman left on bench in World Cup opener against Uruguay

Given the season he has just had with Liverpool, the world will be itching to see Mohamed Salah in action at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

The 26-year-old bagged a sensational tally of 44 goals and 16 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this past campaign, as he emerged as the talisman for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, as noted by The Independent, he sustained a shoulder injury in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last month, forcing him off the pitch after just 30 minutes as he departed in tears.

Not only would he have been devastated to see his final end so prematurely, but naturally, he would also have had fears over his participation at the World Cup.

While he did make the cut for Hector Cuper’s travelling squad and has made it to Russia, he’s seemingly only been considered fit enough for the bench for his nation’s opening game against Uruguay on Friday.

As seen in the tweet below, Salah hasn’t made the starting line-up, and so whether he’s able to come off the bench to give his side a lift remains to be seen.

Naturally though, it will lead to further concern over whether he will play in the group stages at all, as Egypt will take on hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia as they look to advance to the knockout stage this summer.