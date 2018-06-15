For those not fortunate enough to catch every minute of the World Cup live, this time every four years brings a challenge of its own to avoid seeing results.

Yahoo Sport research, powered by YouGov, has revealed some very interesting statistics on how seriously the British public take avoiding results to preserve the thrill of the beautiful game whichever way they can.

Over 3.4million* of the British population will avoid friends and family this summer to stop hearing results from the World Cup, according to new data from Yahoo Sport, proving that many still wish to enjoy the World Cup whether it’s live or not.

The results show how seriously the football faithful in Britain takes football and the lengths they will go to trying to avoid spoiling their enjoyment of the matches.

Not only will fans dodge seeing friends and family (22%) in fear of spoilers, but they will also stay well away from Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites (61%), turn off the TV (42%) and radio (38%),

avoid newspapers (31%) and not check Whatsapp or other chat and text services (25%).

Football fans are also conscious that despite their best efforts, life will get in the way of watching Gareth Southgate’s men playing live. 63% said they were worried that work would be the biggest obstacle, with family commitments (35%) cited as the second biggest difficulty. Other hurdles include regular clubs and social activities (16%), being away on holiday (15%) and partners or family complaining at them (12%).

However, 9% of dedicated fans said that nothing will get in the way of them watching the matches they want to watch.

The survey also looked at the feelings of other football mad nations and found that Spain had an even higher tendency to avoid friends and family (36%). Likewise France (32%), Italy (31%), Brazil (29%) and Germany (26%) are also happy to steer clear of loved ones to avoid hearing the score.

Raj Mannick, Head of Sport at Yahoo Sport said, “The World Cup will once again captivate the nation this summer with millions tuning in to watch the best footballing nations go head to head. However, according to our research not everyone will be able to enjoy the games live. Our findings show that fans will not only avoid their close friends and family but also dodge TV, radio and even messaging platforms and social media sites to not hear a score.

“This is exceptional given the nation’s mobile-first culture and inability to put down a mobile device even for a second. It just goes to show how important live events are to consumers and the lengths football fans will go to to experience the euphoria of watching a match unfold.”

