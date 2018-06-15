Portugal vs Spain starting lineup confirmed: Key Barcelona and Real Madrid men start

Two of Europe’s giants face off in Group B in a mouth-watering clash.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal take on World Cup 2010 winners Spain and two of their finest players Cristiano Ronaldo and Andres Iniesta will most likely see them play in their last World Cup tournament. Both men start tonight.

As per Sky Sports, Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales sensationally learned he was succeeding Zinedine Zidane at the helm just five minutes before the official announcement was made.

Fernando Hierro will take charge of the two-time European champion winners.

Spain start with a 4-2-3-1 with Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets holding alongside Koke.

Barcelona and Real Madrid centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique start.

David Silva, Isco and Andres Iniesta are ahead of them with Diego Costa starting as striker.

As for Portugal Manchester City title winner Bernardo Silva starts and Pepe starts in defence also.

Portugal vs Spain starting lineup

Portugal XI

Spain XI

? OFICIAL | ¡Ya tenemos XI! ¡Ellos llevan nuestro escudo! ¡Portan la fuerza y la ilusión de todo un país! ¡VAMOS, ESPAÑA!????#HagamosQueOcurra #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/LG1bM8LrlB — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 15, 2018

Portugal World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio.

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva.

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.

Spain World Cup squad:

David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal, Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marco Asensio, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Moreno, Lucas Vazquez.