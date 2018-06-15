Uruguay play Egypt in the second World Cup Group A match shortly and the big news is that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is named on the bench, according to the BBC.

Salah injured ligaments in his shoulder following a challenge by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final and he left the final in tears.

READ MORE: Portugal vs Spain World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

But there was good news provided by Egypt head coach Hector Cuper yesterday and he said Salah would play a part in today’s fixture.

As per Sky Sports he said: “We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he will play – save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute.

“We are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch.”

The Egyptians will be hoping Salah can inspire them as he netted 44 goals in all competitions last term for Liverpool which was remarkable for someone playing in their first full season in the Premier League and also won the Premier League Golden Boot.

Arsenal midfielde star Mohamed Elneny, who himself had to overcome injury problems, starts today.

Both teams will be looking for a win after hosts Russia dismantled Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game.

Uruguay boast familiar names in their starting XI including Atletico Madrid duo Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin and star strikers Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Uruguay vs Egypt starting lineup

Uruguay starting XI:

Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Nandez, Betancur, Vecino, De Arrascaeta; Cavani, Suarez.

Subs: Silva, Campana, Coates, Pereira, G Silva, Laxalt, Rodrgiuez, Torreira, Urretaviscaya, Sanchez, Gomez, Stuani

Egypt starting XI:

El-Shenawy; Fathy, Gabr, Hegazi, Shafy; Elneny, Hamed, Warda, El Said, Trézéguet; Mohsen

Subs: El Hadary, El Mohamady, Gaber, Morsy, Salah, Kahraba, Ashraf, Sobhi, Hamdi, Ekramy, Shikabala, Samir