Cristiano Ronaldo has given Portugal a 1-0 lead over Spain in tonight’s World Cup clash, but he looked to have dived to win the penalty in the first place.

Even up against David de Gea in goal for the Spanish, Ronaldo made no mistake as he fired home from the spot, but a look at the replays suggest it shouldn’t have been given.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo tax fraud: Real Madrid star accepts two-year suspended prison sentence and €18.8m fine

This is really the kind of start Fernando Hierro could have done without, with the former Real Madrid defender being named manager after the surprise sacking of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

See below and make your own mind up about the goal and if Ronaldo rather conned the referee…

GOALLLL! Cristiano Ronaldo opens his 2018 #WorldCup account. pic.twitter.com/N2c1Dt3ORd — World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 15, 2018