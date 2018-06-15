Video: Nacho scores screamer as quickfire double makes it Spain 3-2 Portugal

Diego Costa and Nacho have scored twice in quick succession for Spain to complete a remarkable turnaround in this superb World Cup clash against Portugal.

First, a clever free-kick by David Silva gave Costa the chance to make it 2-2, before moments later a sweet volley from Nacho thundered in off both posts.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes it Portugal 2-1 Spain thanks to absolute howler from David de Gea

There was plenty of anticipation about tonight’s big game between two of the tournament favourites, and it’s certainly lived up to its billing.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored twice in the first half to give Portugal the advantage, but these two goals have given the game a very different complexion now…