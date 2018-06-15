Video: Diego Costa scores stunning solo goal for Spain to make it 1-1 vs Portugal

Diego Costa has equalised with a superb solo effort for Spain against Portugal this evening as the two European giants play out a thrilling opening.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the opener from the penalty spot after four minutes, but Costa has now brought Spain level with a show of great strength, skill and composure.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo takes just four minutes to score his first goal of the World Cup but surely dived for the penalty

Costa hasn’t always reached his best form for his country, but has certainly fired back at some critics tonight with this crucial leveller.

Spain certainly needed this to calm their nerves after a nightmare start to the competition as Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup starting.

Spanish fans will hope this can be the start of a comeback against Portugal…