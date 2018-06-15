Video: Iran score at the death to secure first World Cup win in 20 years

Iran scored a stunning stoppage time winner as they beat Morocco 1-0 to earn their first World Cup victory since all the way back in 1998.

It’s been an intriguing start to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, with some dramatic games today between Uruguay and Egypt and now Iran and Morocco decided by the odd goal late on.

Watch below as Iran snatch the win thanks to an own goal from Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz to spark emotional celebrations to get their group stage campaign off to a perfect start.

Morocco were disappointing overall and will feel they could have done a little more against a side of this calibre, but it’s Iran celebrating tonight…