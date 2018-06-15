Who says you can’t learn anything new watching relative minnows like Iran in the World Cup?

Watch below as one of their players introduces a weird new style of throw-in, which looks like it’s borderline legal, to be honest.

It’s not been a classic encounter between Iran and Morocco so far, with the game tied at 0-0 as we approach half time.

This bizarre crouched throw-in effort has probably been the highlight of the half, so here it is for you to enjoy.

Before you know it, kids everywhere will be imitating it…or maybe not.