Who says you can’t learn anything new watching relative minnows like Iran in the World Cup?
Watch below as one of their players introduces a weird new style of throw-in, which looks like it’s borderline legal, to be honest.
It’s not been a classic encounter between Iran and Morocco so far, with the game tied at 0-0 as we approach half time.
This bizarre crouched throw-in effort has probably been the highlight of the half, so here it is for you to enjoy.
Before you know it, kids everywhere will be imitating it…or maybe not.
Interesting choice of throw in #MARIRN pic.twitter.com/2tWCg19epL
— Becca Nielsen (@becca_nielsen) June 15, 2018
