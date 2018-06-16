Video: Antoine Griezmann scores for France after controversial VAR decision

Antoine Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead against Australia after a controversial penalty was given after the referee consulted VAR.
It was Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann who looked like he’d been fouled in the build-up, but replays suggested it was a harsh decision.
Still, France’s lead didn’t last long as Australia equalised through a penalty of their own just a few minutes later.
Watch below, however, as Griezmann gets off the mark for this summer’s World Cup – a competition that could be ideal for him to take by storm as he enters the prime of his career.
@AntoGriezmann converts the penalty following a historic usage of VAR!
