Video: Antoine Griezmann scores for France after controversial VAR decision

Antoine Griezmann gave France a 1-0 lead against Australia after a controversial penalty was given after the referee consulted VAR.

It was Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann who looked like he’d been fouled in the build-up, but replays suggested it was a harsh decision.

Still, France’s lead didn’t last long as Australia equalised through a penalty of their own just a few minutes later.

Watch below, however, as Griezmann gets off the mark for this summer’s World Cup – a competition that could be ideal for him to take by storm as he enters the prime of his career.