Arsenal chiefs have reportedly taken to the World Cup in Russia in order to wrap up a deal for Uruguay and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.

SampNews24 are reporting that the north London side have met the player’s release clause and have also agreed a deal with Torreira himself in order to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

The news outlet are also stating that Unai Emery’s side have sent some of their staff out to the World Cup in Russia to complete a medical for Torreira so they can get a deal for the 22-year-old over the line.

Torreira, who is currently in Russia with the Uruguay squad, has been absolutely sensational this season, with the midfielder really making a name for himself on the footballing stage with Sampdoria.

The former Pescara midfielder managed to clock up a total of four goals and one assist in 36 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria this season, helping the club achieve a 10th placed finish in the process.

It seems like it’s only a matter of time before Arsenal confirm the signing of Torreria, something that will mean they can turn their attentions to other targets as they look to make Emery’s first season in charge a success.