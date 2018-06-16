Arsenal star closing in on transfer away after talks with Unai Emery

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to leave the club on a free transfer after holding talks over his future with new manager Unai Emery.

The England international has been with Arsenal his entire career after coming through their youth system, save for loan spells with Bolton and Bournemouth.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Wilshere’s time at the Emirates Stadium now looks to be coming to an end as he nears the expiry of his contract.

This is because, according to the Mirror, Emery told Wilshere he was not guaranteed to be a key figure in his first-team plans.

It seems likely that Arsenal are now set to make changes in midfield, with the Evening Standard among the sources to strongly link them with an imminent move for Sampdoria ace Lucas Torreira.

That should ease the blow of losing Wilshere, who hasn’t really been a regular for the Gunners for some time anyway, though many fans will no doubt feel sad to see a player they’re very fond of move on after so long.

Many Gooners will always wonder what could have been for the 26-year-old if not for his repeated rotten luck with injuries, as he looked to have the world at his feet when he first broke into the senior side in his late teens.