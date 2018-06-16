Barcelona consider €40m-plus-player bid for Spanish World Cup ace after Antoine Griezmann transfer snub

Barcelona are reportedly ready to consider bringing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara back to the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international, currently at the World Cup in Russia, started his career at Barca but failed to play regularly before moving on to Bayern when former manager Pep Guardiola also took the job at the Allianz Arena.

MORE: Liverpool face competition from Italian giants Inter Milan in race to land deal for Barcelona ace

Schooled at La Masia, Alcantara seems ideal for Barcelona’s style of play, and Don Balon suggest Gerard Pique has become aware of him as a target for the Catalan giants.

The 27-year-old is of course not a like-for-like alternative to Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, but Don Balon suggest Barca could now use their transfer budget on strengthening in that area instead.

Griezmann announced this week that he wouldn’t be moving this summer and a move for Alcantara could then mean Philippe Coutinho cements more of a role in the front three instead of in midfield for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Known for their love of home-grown players, the return of Alcantara would surely be a popular one, and Don Balon suggest the club could try a smart swap deal to get the deal done on the cheap, offering €40million and either Andre Gomes or Lucas Digne to Bayern.