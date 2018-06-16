Blow for Manchester Utd in pursuit of £57m star to solve defensive issues

Manchester United have had a £57m bid for Inter defender Milan Skriniar rejected, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Slovakia international has become a brilliant player for the Italian outfit, and were reported to be commanding as much as €80million for his signature, according to the Independent.

According to the Independent, Mourinho has been impressed by Skriniar’s solid performances and sees him as a possible alternative to Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld in an area where the Red Devils are looking to strengthen to provide competition and depth with current defenders Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones occupying the centre-back positions.

The 23-year-old Slovakia international stature has grown and Barcelona are reported to be interested also as per Goal.

Skriniar has won 51 tackles this season and has made 167 clearances and 23 blocks, and also has an eye for goal too scoring four times, according to Squawka.

However, the Serie A side consider him non-transferable and value him as a crucial member of the squad as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The transfer blow means Jose Mourinho will have to look elsewhere to bolster their back-line following the signings of Fred and Diogo Dalot.