Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland tomorrow in Group E and once again there will be a huge weight of expectation on them to win the tournament.

Neymar will look to inspire his team and after coming back from injury and he has hit form at the right time in the international friendlies before the tournament.

READ MORE: Germany vs Mexico World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

However, the Selecao are blessed with an array of talent with stars such as Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Marcelo so it is no wonder they are one of the favourites.

As per Goal Brazil head-coach Tite will opt to start with Roma’s Alisson in goal ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

Manchester Utd fans will be keen to see how Fred performs too.

As for Switzerland there will be familiar faces on show with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Johan Djourou and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka all making Vladimir Petkovic’s final 23-man squad.

Xhaka has announced he’s signed a new contract with the club via a video on the Gunners’ official Twitter account.

When is Brazil vs Switzerland and what time is kick-off?

Brazil take on Switzerland at Rostov Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST on Sunday, June 17.

Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on ITV. Viewers can stream the match online via the ITV Player.

Brazil vs Switzerland odds

Brazil – 4/9

Draw – 18/5

Switzerland – 8/1

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.

Switzerland World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica)