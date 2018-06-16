David De Gea had a bit of a nightmare against Portugal for Spain at the World Cup on Friday, and it seems even the unlikeliest of people are poking fun at him!

Car company Hyundia took to Twitter to join in with the fun and games revolving around De Gea’s mistake against Cristiano Ronaldo and co in their World Cup group B clash.

The car manufacturer responded to a tweet from a fans that stated that the ball was knocked out of De Gea’s hands by a car on the advertising boards behind the goal.

A lot of fans have been poking a bit of fun at De Gea since his costly mistake against the European champions on Friday, and it seems like even one of the world’s biggest companies can’t resist getting involved in the banter.

Hyundai even had the cheek to include De Gea in their tweet!

We don’t think the Spaniard will be too happy with this, but we hope he sees the funny side!

We promise we had nothing to do with this @D_DeGea ?? https://t.co/6kXy7GCBlZ — Hyundai Australia (@HyundaiAus) June 16, 2018